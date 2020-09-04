The Oklahoma State Department of Health urged caution during the holiday weekend and announced changes to its daily reports coming soon. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 62,040
52,123 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 9,071
Total statewide deaths: 846
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 619
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 519*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 18
Active Pittsburg County cases: 82
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, we will begin a transition in our data collection and reporting system that includes combining “confirmed” and “probable” cases. This will advance OSHD’s mission to deliver public data that best represents the current, active presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
In observance of Labor Day, OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Monday, September 7 and a Media Advisory will not be distributed. Please visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov for continued updated information.
During this holiday weekend, OSDH does not recommend hosting or attending a gathering while the virus is widespread in the community. OSDH encourages Oklahomans who choose to participate in large gatherings or settings where people are in close contact to take precautions such as wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands. Those who have attended a large indoor or outdoor gathering or event should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the event and seek testing after 5 - 7 days of potential exposure while continuing to monitor symptoms.
On August 13, Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory with the support of Governor Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
This week, the number of "orange" risk counties remains the same as the previous week. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 62,040 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group and three females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 846 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 62,040
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 852,355
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 926,188
**Currently Hospitalized 518
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,061
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 846
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-09-04 at 7:00 a.m.
Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System
