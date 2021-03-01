The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 119 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and one additional death on March 1. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 424,888
407,665 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 12,745
Total statewide deaths: 4,478
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,415
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,260*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 36
Active Pittsburg County cases: 119 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, two isolated and one quarantined at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 7 at long-term care facilities as of 2/25)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
Guidelines for the low risk can be found here.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 424,888 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
719 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 50 additional deaths identified to report.
2 of the newly reported deaths occurred in February.
47 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.
Deaths identified to report:
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Cleveland County, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Major County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 18-35 age group.
Two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,478 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 424,888
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 02/26/21) 3,084,829
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 02/26/21) 3,483,450
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 02/26/21) 484
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 02/26/21) 44
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,995
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,478
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-03-01 at 7:00 a.m.
