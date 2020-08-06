The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 41,401 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
34,320 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,488
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 252
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 160*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 89
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
As of this advisory, there are 41,401 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 10 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Marshall County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Pottawatomi County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 593 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 41,401
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 633,252
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 681,848
**Currently Hospitalized 643
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 3,497
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 593
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-06 at 7:00 a.m.
