The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 89 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and two new deaths on March 31 in the state's now weekly county update. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 437,853
422,360 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 10,540
Total OSDH statewide deaths: 4,953 CDC/NCHS: 7,873
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,581
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,445*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 47
Active Pittsburg County cases: 89 (1 inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 4 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 3/31; 9 at long-term care facilities as of 3/24)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
Guidelines for the low risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 10 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 60 are in the "yellow" risk level, and seven are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 438,364 cases (+390) of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
318 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,873
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 438,364
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,363,193
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,772,770
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 211
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 4
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,873
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-03-31 at 7:00 a.m.
