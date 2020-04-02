- As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are an additional four deaths:
- Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
- One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.
- One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
- There are 34 total deaths in the state.
- The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.
- The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.
- The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.
Current Situation
COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can led to death. Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On January 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.
|Positive (In-State)
|879
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1265
|Hospitalized
|257
|Deaths
|34
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|173
|State Public Health Laboratory
|152
|Other
|554
|Total
|879
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|9
|0
|05-17
|12
|0
|18-35
|139
|0
|36-49
|178
|2
|50-64
|232
|8
|65+
|309
|24
|Total
|879
|34
|Age Range: 0-96 yrs
|Median Age: 57
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|451
|12
|Male
|428
|22
|Total
|879
|34
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|9
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|2
|0
|Caddo
|2
|0
|Canadian
|28
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|7
|0
|Choctaw
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|121
|6
|Comanche
|27
|0
|Cotton
|1
|0
|Craig
|2
|0
|Creek
|36
|1
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|10
|0
|Garfield
|4
|0
|Garvin
|8
|0
|Grady
|3
|0
|Greer
|2
|1
|Jackson
|2
|0
|Kay
|24
|1
|Kingfisher
|2
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|2
|0
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Logan
|5
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Mayes
|5
|1
|McClain
|11
|0
|Muskogee
|15
|2
|Noble
|5
|0
|Nowata
|6
|0
|Oklahoma
|216
|10
|Okmulgee
|5
|0
|Osage
|22
|1
|Ottawa
|8
|0
|Pawnee
|15
|1
|Payne
|18
|0
|Pittsburg
|2
|0
|Pontotoc
|5
|0
|Pottawatomie
|9
|0
|Rogers
|8
|0
|Seminole
|1
|0
|Sequoyah
|4
|1
|Stephens
|7
|1
|Texas
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|151
|5
|Wagoner
|24
|2
|Washington
|24
|0
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|879
|34
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
