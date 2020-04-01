COVID-19 1

As of this advisory, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

Test results

There are an additional seven deaths:

Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.

One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Osage County, a male older than 65.

There are 30 total deaths in the state.

Drive-thru testing sites are open today:

Woodward from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.

Altus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College.

Comanche from 2 p.m - 4 p.m. at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

County map
Age group
Cases by gender

