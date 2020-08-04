The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 39,463 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
32,319 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,578
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 214
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 143*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 68
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
As of this advisory, there are 39,463 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Adair County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 18 - 35 age group.
One in Carter County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, three males and one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 566 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 39,463
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 617,813
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 664,579
**Currently Hospitalized 504
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 3,375
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 566
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-04 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.