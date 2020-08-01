The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 37,731 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
30,282 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,900
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 191 (+20 since 7/31/20)
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 128* (+4 since 7/31/20)
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 60 (+16 since 7/31/20)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are 549 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-1 at 7:00 a.m.
