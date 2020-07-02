As of this advisory, there are 14,539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Comanche County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
Three in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 395 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
In recognition of the Fourth of July, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Friday, July 3. There will not be a Media Advisory on Friday, July 3 or Saturday, July 4, but coronavirus.health.ok.gov will continue to be updated daily with labs processing COVID-19 tests from across the State through the weekend. The weekly Epidemiology Report will be released on Monday, July 6.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 14,539
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 338,511
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 355,200
**Currently Hospitalized 368
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,615
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 395
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-02 at 7:00 a.m.
