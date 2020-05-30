As of this advisory, there are 6,418 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are five additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between May 23 and May 28.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.
One in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 334 total deaths in the state.
This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. Reports from weeks past can be found here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,418
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 186,700
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 194,496
**Currently Hospitalized 154
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 985
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 334
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-30 at 7:00 a.m.6
