The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 22,813 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday after setting a new record daily high of 1,075 cases.
17,366 have recovered statewide* (+731 from 7/14/20)
Total active cases statewide: 5,015 (+340 from 7/14/20)
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 83 (+2 from 7/14/20)
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 64* (+1 from 7/14/20)
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 16 (+1 from 7/14/20)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 432 total deaths in the state.
Vital Records will open its doors today to provide limited in-person services by appointment only. Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Confirmed Positive Cases 22,813
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 424,512
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 450,388
**Currently Hospitalized 561
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,170
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 432
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-15 at 7:00 a.m.
