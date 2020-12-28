The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 500 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 28. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 282,587
244,676 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 35,528
Total statewide deaths: 2,383
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 2,902
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,379*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 23
Active Pittsburg County cases: 500 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 1 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/28; 9 at long-term care facilities as of 12/24)
McAlester active: 353
Krebs: 24
Hartshorne: 34
Haileyville: 9
Quinton: 19
Crowder: 7
Canadian: 9
Indianola: 10
Kiowa: 17
Not listed: 224
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 282,587 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,736 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 13 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Noble County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,383 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 282,587
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/24/20) 2,314,672
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/24/20) 2,591,908
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/24/20) 1,619
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/24/20) 110
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 16,336
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,383
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-28 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.