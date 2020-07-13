The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 20,745 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday.
15,815 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 4,506
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 76
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 62*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 11
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
OSDH is saddened to report Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 related pediatric death. The OSDH mourns with the family for their tragic loss of a child.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma. Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life. It is critical for Oklahomans to partner with us in following the latest public health guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable populations. Wash your hands often, limit social engagements, and consider wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging.”
OSDH provides free COVID-19 testing at 80 locations throughout Oklahoma and encourages everyone to get tested. An interactive map of testing sites can be found by clicking here.
There were two new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 424 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 20,745
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 7/10/20) 400,037
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 7/10/20) 423,285
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 7/10/20) 499
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,063
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 424
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-13 at 7:00 a.m.
