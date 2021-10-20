The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 118 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and added 47 new deaths due to reconciled data on Oct. 20 in the weekly county update. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total active cases statewide: 7,464
Total OSDH statewide deaths*: 10,540 CDC/NCHS: 11,010
*Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed issued the following statement regarding the OSDH annual review of COVID-19 data:
“This update in COVID-19 data won’t change the typically reported total death count Oklahomans are familiar with. The update will only adjust the OSDH Acute Disease Services (ADS) investigated deaths and will bring the total OSDH count, reported in the weekly epidemiology report, more in line with the total CDC count. It will not change the total number of CDC provisional deaths, which is the number that OSDH has primarily been using for reporting.
As we have done since January 2021, we will continue to rely on the CDC provisional deaths as the primary publicly reported number. Moving forward the discrepancy between these two numbers should remain minimal. However, there will always be a slight difference between these two numbers because of the different processes CDC and OSDH ADS use to investigate and report deaths.
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 6,705 up from 6,569 on 10/13/21
Total assumed recoveries* in Pittsburg County: 6,432 up from 6,345 on 10/13/21
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 155 up from 108 on 10/13/21.
Active Pittsburg County cases: 118 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 10/20; 1 at long-term care facilities as of 10/9)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
This week, 71 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 6 in the "yellow" for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic
As of this advisory, there are 636,760 (895 new today) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,035 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 11,010
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
In today's Situation Update, we are including a link to two hospital capacity reports, one outlining the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult ICU beds by region, and the other the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds by region. We want to emphasize this is a point in time count reported by hospitals to HHS. Hospital capacity numbers change on an hourly basis depending upon admissions and discharges. This data is self-reported by hospitals. Data are subject to change as facilities enter and/or update their responses. This document will be updated on our website daily Monday-Friday to align with the release of the Situation Update.
COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
COVID Cases 636,760
New Cases 895
New Cases 7 Day Average 1,035
Active Cases 7,464
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NHS) 11,010
ACUTE CARE OSDH LICENSED FACILITIES/LOCATION* RECENT 3 DAY AVERAGE HOSPITALIZATIONS
CASES (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 36 (13)
Region 2 (NE) 35 (9)
Region 3 (SW) 63 (23)
Region 4 (EC) 34 (14)
Region 5 (SE) 22 (5)
Region 6 (Central) 57 (20)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 188 (63)
Region 8 (OKC) 159 (51)
Total 594* (198)
OTHER TYPES OF FACILITIES
Focus Facilities 18 (6)
Rehabilitation Facilities 3 (0)
Tribal Facilities 17 (6)
Other Facilities Total 38 (12)
*Includes 18 pediatric hospitalizations.
**The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-10-20 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.