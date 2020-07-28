The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 33,775 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
26,363 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,903
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 158 (+15 since 7/27/20)
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 108* (+3 since 7/27/20)
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 47 (+12 since 7/27/20)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County,one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 509 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 33,775
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 555,351
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 595,277
**Currently Hospitalized 596
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,987
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 509
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-28 at 7:00 a.m.
