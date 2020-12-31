The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 446 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 31. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 290,936
255,843 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 32,604
Total statewide deaths: 2,489
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,010
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,541*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 23
Active Pittsburg County cases: 446 (1 inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 1 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/31; 9 at long-term care facilities as of 12/24)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 290,936 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,626 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 36 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Two in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Pottawatomie County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,489 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 290,936
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,377,309
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,669,170
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,747
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 177
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,059
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,489
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-31 at 7:00 a.m.
