The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Jan. 5. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 308,268
271,693 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 34,004
Total statewide deaths: 2,571
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,228
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,775*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 25
Active Pittsburg County cases: 428 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 3 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/5; 24 at long-term care facilities as of 12/31)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 308,268 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,498 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 19 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,571 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 308,268 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,429,765 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,734,583 Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,731 Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 178 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,554 Total Cumulative Deaths 2,571
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-01-05 at 7:00 a.m.
