The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 418 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 23. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 269,276
231,522 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 35,471
Total statewide deaths: 2,283
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 2,672
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,231*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 23
Active Pittsburg County cases: 418 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 1 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/23; 12 at long-term care facilities as of 12/10)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
The Oklahoma State Department of Health would like to notify you that we will not be reporting data on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, out of respect for our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family. The reporting cadence over the next few weeks is outlined here, and will follow the same protocol as the Thanksgiving reports.
As of this advisory, there are 269,276 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,435 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 43 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Bryan County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Comanche County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Stephens County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Ten in Tulsa County, two females in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
There are 2,283 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 269,276
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,273,979
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,543,976
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,655
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 73
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 15,678
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,283
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-23 at 7:00 a.m.
