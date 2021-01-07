The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 415 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Jan. 7. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 315,354
277,828 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 34,854
Total statewide deaths: 2,672
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,314
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,874*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 25
Active Pittsburg County cases: 415 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 3 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/7; 24 at long-term care facilities as of 12/31)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 315,354 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,488 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 39 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Coal County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Kay County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Logan County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Osage County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Eight in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,672 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases315,354
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/31/20) 2,462,941
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/31/20) 2,779,745
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/31/20) 1,795
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/31/20) 192
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 18,193
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,672
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-07 at 7:00 a.m.
