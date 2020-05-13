As of this advisory, there are 4,852 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are no additional deaths.
There are 278 total deaths in the state.
“For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19. As Commissioner, our agency’s top priority is to build and maintain a trusted partnership with the public so that, together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”
“Today marks a milestone for our state as we see signs of our progress in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This is the result of our health care workers, emergency responders, state and local leaders, and Oklahomans who continue to make sacrifices and display the Oklahoma Standard every day. Our hearts are with the Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to this virus, and we will continue to take this fight very seriously as we move forward. COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma, and we will prioritize the health and safety of all four million Oklahomans.”
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,852
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 104,275
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 109,859
**Currently Hospitalized 218
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 848
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 278
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***Monday's total deaths of 274 was overstated by one. Five deaths reported yesterday brings today's death total to 278.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-13 at 7:00 a.m.
