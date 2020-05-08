As of this advisory, there are 4,424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA ON RECOVERIES.
There are six additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 6.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cotton County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Le Flore County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Rogers County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 266 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH has updated the COVID-19 Mobility Dashboard. To learn more about our newly expanded feature, please view this video or visit our website landing page here.
OSDH is excited to partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to our state's under-served areas for COVID-19 testing. Caring Vans will be at select locations today and Saturday. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. For more information, please review the full news release.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,424
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 84,869
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 89,857
**Currently Hospitalized 228
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 815
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 266
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-08 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.