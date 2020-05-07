As of this advisory, there are 4,330 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are seven additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 20-May 5.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Washington County, two males in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.
There are 260 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced today an upgrade to its COVID-19 data dashboard that now allows the public to view the historical number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county as well as the historical number of COVID-19 related deaths by county. This data set is now also available for download at coronavirus.health.ok.gov. More information can be found here.
Across the State’s 80+ COVID-19 testing sites, the State has collected over 3,700 specimens a day, on average, this week.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,330
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 82,557
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 87,459
**Currently Hospitalized 223
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 805
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 260
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-07 at 7:00 a.m.
