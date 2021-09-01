The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 372 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and one new death on Sept. 1 in the weekly county update. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total active cases statewide: 26,640 up from 23,492 on 8/25/21
Total OSDH statewide deaths: 8,001 CDC/NCHS: 9,199
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 5,705 up from 5,418 on 8/25/21
Total assumed recoveries* in Pittsburg County: 5,251 up from 5,041 on 8/25/21
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 82 up from 81 on 8/25/21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 372 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 9/1; 1 at long-term care facilities as of 8/24)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 1 are in the "yellow" and 0 in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic
As of this advisory, there are 554,496 (2,538 new today) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,796 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 9,199
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
In today's Situation Update, we are including a link to two hospital capacity reports, one outlining the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult ICU beds by region, and the other the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds by region. We want to emphasize this is a point in time count reported by hospitals to HHS. Hospital capacity numbers change on an hourly basis depending upon admissions and discharges. This data is self-reported by hospitals. Data are subject to change as facilities enter and/or update their responses. This document will be updated on our website daily Monday-Friday to align with the release of the Situation Update.
COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
COVID Cases 554,496
New Cases 2,538
New Cases 7 day Average 2,796
Active Cases 22,432
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NHS) 9,199
ACUTE CARE OSDH LICENSED FACILITIES/LOCATION* RECENT 3 DAY AVERAGE HOSPITALIZATIONS
CASES (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 47 (11)
Region 2 (NE) 132 (33)
Region 3 (SW) 157 (39)
Region 4 (EC) 96 (29)
Region 5 (SE) 88 (13)
Region 6 (Central) 109 (31)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 432 (139)
Region 8 (OKC) 416 (118)
Total 1,477* (413)
OTHER TYPES OF FACILITIES
Focus Facilities 47 (19)
Rehabilitation Facilities 2 (0)
Tribal Facilities 40 (9)
Other Facilities Total 89 (28)
*Includes 41 pediatric hospitalizations.
**The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-09-01 at 7:00 a.m.
