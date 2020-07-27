The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 32,686 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
25,252 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,938
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 143
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 105*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 35
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are no deaths identified to report.
There are 496 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 32,686
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 7/24) 535,628
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 7/24) 573,185
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 7/24) 625
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,872
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 496
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-27 at 7:00 a.m.
