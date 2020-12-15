The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 331 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 15. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 241,991
206,896 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 33,009
Total statewide deaths: 2,086
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 2,349
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,995*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 23
Active Pittsburg County cases: 331 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/15; 12 at long-term care facilities as of 12/10)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 241,991 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,044 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 14 additional deaths identified to report.
Three in Canadian County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Harper County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,086 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 241,991
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,147,957
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,395,251
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,583
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 104
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 14,408
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,086
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-15 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.