Marcella (White) Gray, 86, of McAlester, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Brumley-Mills Funeral H…