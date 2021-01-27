The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 326 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County Jan. 27. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 379,110
345,867 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 29,855
Total statewide deaths: 3,388
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,988
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 3,631*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 31
Active Pittsburg County cases: 326 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 1 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/27; 15 at long-term care facilities as of 1/22)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 379,110 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,679 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 65 additional deaths identified to report.
Of the 65 deaths reported today:
The deaths occurred between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 25, 2021
39 occurred since 1/20
48 occurred since 1/1
50 decedents were aged 65 +
11 decedents were 50-64 years of age
4 decedents were 36-49 years of age
57 were reported to have been hospitalized
14 of the deaths were LTC associated
Deaths identified to report:
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
11 in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, nine males in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, four males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
Two in Lincoln County, two males in the 50-64 age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
12 in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pawnee County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Payne County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
11 in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Woods County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,388 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 379,110
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,736,087
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,096,017
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,322
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 132
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,314
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,388
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-27 at 7:00 a.m.
