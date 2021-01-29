The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 306 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County Jan. 29. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 384,217
351,545 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 29,201
Total statewide deaths: 3,471
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,031
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 3,694*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 31
Active Pittsburg County cases: 306 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 1 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/27; 15 at long-term care facilities as of 1/22)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 384,217 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,604 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 48 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Blaine County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Carter County, five males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Coal County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Grady County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Eight in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pawnee County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,471 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 384,217
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,772,970
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,139,837
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,247
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 110
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,620
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,471
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-29 at 7:00 a.m.
Oklahoma County Risk Level Map 2021-01-28
COVID-19 Risk Level System
As of Jan. 28, 2021
