As of this advisory, there are 3,748 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
There are eight additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 21-April 29.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Washington County, two males in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Comanche County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 230 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is excited to partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to our state's under-served areas for COVID-19 testing. We appreciate all the public health professionals who make this service possible.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,748
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 62,714
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 66,866
**Currently Hospitalized
255
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 731
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 230
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-01 at 7:00 a.m.
