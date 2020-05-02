LaDonna Scott, 83, of McAl-ester, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her daughter's home in Muskogee. Viewing will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home. A family graveside service will be held in Tulsa on Monday.