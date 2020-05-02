OSDH graph

Oklahoma Department of Health

As of this advisory, there are 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County has a total of 35 positive cases with 20 recoveries. 

Total recovered statewide is 2,467*

*Recovered: Currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results as of May 2, 2020

Confirmed Positive Cases 3,851

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 66,084

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 70,368

**Currently Hospitalized 236

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 743

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 4

Total Cumulative Deaths 238

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-05-02 at 7:00 a.m.

There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30. 

One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 238 total deaths in the state.

Yesterday OSDH released the Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report for the week of April 23 to 29. The report can be found here. Updated reports released in the future will be available here.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

