As of this advisory, there are 3,473 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are seven additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 16-April 26.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Garvin County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Kay County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 214 total deaths in the state.
On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt called for all COVID testing locations and providers to expand access to all Oklahomans who desire to be tested, even without demonstrating symptoms.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Oklahoma Health Center in coordination with the University of Oklahoma. If you are experiencing symptoms, call 405-271-7774 to make an appointment. More information can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,473
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 57,794
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 61,619
**Currently Hospitalized
283
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 703
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 214
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-29 at 7:00 a.m.
