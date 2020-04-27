As of this advisory, there are 3,280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
There are three additional deaths; zero occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 24-April 25.
One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Carter County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 197 total deaths in the state.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Confirmed Positive Cases
|3,280
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 4/24)
|49,891
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 4/24)
|53,338
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 4/24)
306
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|656
|Deaths in the Past 24 hours
|0
|Total Cumulative Deaths
|197
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-27 at 7:00 a.m.
