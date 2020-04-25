As of this advisory, there are 3,193 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
There are six additional deaths; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 23.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 194 total deaths in the state.
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,193
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 49,891
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 53,338
**Currently Hospitalized
306
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 649
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 194
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-25 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.