As of this advisory, there are 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
There are nine additional deaths; three occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 17-April 22.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group and female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Creek County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Ottawa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 188 total deaths in the state.
To provide an up-to-date review of epidemiological data about COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is releasing today a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. This report provides an in-depth review of data collected April 17-23 and new changes in the classification of cases.
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,121
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 47,491
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 50,881
**Currently Hospitalized
310
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 638
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 188
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-24 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.