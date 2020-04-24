What the local response to coronavirus might look like

As of this advisory, there are 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are nine additional deaths; three occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 17-April 22.

Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group and female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Sequoyah County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Creek County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Ottawa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 188 total deaths in the state.

To provide an up-to-date review of epidemiological data about COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is releasing today a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. This report provides an in-depth review of data collected April 17-23 and new changes in the classification of cases.

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey is open until May 1 and can be found here.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 3,121

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 47,491

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 50,881

**Currently Hospitalized

310

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 638

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3

Total Cumulative Deaths 188

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-24 at 7:00 a.m.