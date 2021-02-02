The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 291 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County Feb. 2. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 392,164
360,702 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 27,860
Total statewide deaths: 3,602
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,136
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 3,813*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 32
Active Pittsburg County cases: 291 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 10 at long-term care facilities as of 1/28)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 390,868 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,288 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Atoka County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,564 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
As of this advisory, there are 392,164 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,249 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 38 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Muskogee County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Oklahoma County, six females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, one male in the 36-49 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,602 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 392,164
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,822,470
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,195,609
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,123
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 83
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,996
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,602
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-02-02 at 7:00 a.m.
