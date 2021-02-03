The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 283 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County Feb. 3. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 394,283
363,808 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 26,821
Total statewide deaths: 3,654
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,158
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 3,843*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 32
Active Pittsburg County cases: 283 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 10 at long-term care facilities as of 1/28)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 394,283 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,168 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 52 additional deaths identified to report.
The deaths occurred between Jan. 4, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2021
32 occurred since 1/27
38 decedents were aged 65+
9 decedents were 50-64 years of age
4 decedents were 36-49 years of age
1 decedent was 18-35 years of age
47 were reported to have been hospitalized
5 of the deaths were LTC associated
52 deaths reported today:
One in Atoka County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Bryan County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Garfield County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Johnston County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in McClain County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in McIntosh County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pushmataha County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,654 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 394,283
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,838,989
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,213,657
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,048
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 95
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 22,167
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,654
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-02-03 at 7:00 a.m.
