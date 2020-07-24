The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 29,116 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
23,277 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 5,355
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 123
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 92*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 28
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
The backlog of 820 positive cases of COVID-19 addressed by Commissioner Frye on Tuesday has been resolved.
This week, there are three fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 29,116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 7 additional deaths with two identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 484 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 29,116
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 493,926
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 527,895
**Currently Hospitalized 628
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,687
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 484
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-24 at 7:00 a.m.
