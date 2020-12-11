The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 262 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 11. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 229,353
195,643 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 31,703
Total statewide deaths: 2,007
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 2,188
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,904*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 22
Active Pittsburg County cases: 262 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, one at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/10; eight at long-term care facilities as of 12/3)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Risk Level System is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 229,353 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,925 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 27 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Rogers County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Eight in Tulsa County, five females in the 65 or older age group, thee males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,007 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 229,353
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,091,366
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,328,039
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,547
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 120
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 13,969
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,007
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-11 at 7:00 a.m.
