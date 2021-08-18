The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 255 active COVID-19 cases and one new death in Pittsburg County on August 18 in the weekly county update. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total active cases statewide: 23,380 up from 20,593 on 8/11/21
Total OSDH statewide deaths: 7,676 CDC/NCHS: 8,906
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 5,275 up from 5,091 on 8/11/21
Total assumed recoveries* in Pittsburg County: 4,939 up from 4,839 on 8/11/21
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 81, up from 80 on 8/11/21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 255 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 8/18; 1 at long-term care facilities as of 8/7)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 71 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, and 6 are in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic
As of this advisory, there are 519,023 (2,360 new today) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,210 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 8,906
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
COVID Cases 519,023
New Cases 2,360
New Cases 7 day Average 2,210
Active Cases 19,704
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NHS) 8,906
ACUTE CARE OSDH LICENSED FACILITIES/LOCATION* RECENT 3 DAY AVERAGE HOSPITALIZATIONS
CASES (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 33 (10)
Region 2 (NE) 128 (30)
Region 3 (SW) 139 (34)
Region 4 (EC) 81 (21)
Region 5 (SE) 59 (10)
Region 6 (Central) 81 (25)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 480 (137)
Region 8 (OKC) 278 (79)
Total 1279* (346)
OTHER TYPES OF FACILITIES
Focus Facilities 63 (20)
Rehabilitation Facilities 2 (0)
Tribal Facilities 41 (12)
Other Facilities Total 106 (32)
*Includes 48 pediatric hospitalizations.
**The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-08-18 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.