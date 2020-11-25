The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 251 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Nov. 25. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 184,342
149,345 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 33,317
Total statewide deaths: 1,680
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,842
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,570*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 251 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, zero at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 11/25; seven at long-term care facilities as of 11/19)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
- Out of respect for our OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic, we will not be reporting data on Thanksgiving day. This will allow these employees to enjoy the Holiday with their family. There will be no updating of dashboard data, nor an Executive Order report on Thursday November 26th. Dashboard data will be updated at approximately 11:00 AM on Friday November 27th. The Alert System map will be published on November 27th, as well. The Executive Order report will resume weekday reporting on Monday November 30th. It is important to note that Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday. Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday. Subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.
- As of this advisory, there are 184,342 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are 16 additional deaths identified to report.
- Two in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Coal County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Kay County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
- One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
- There are 1,680 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 184,342 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,848,563 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,043,492 **Currently Hospitalized 1,604 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 11,708 Total Cumulative Deaths 1,680
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-11-25 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.