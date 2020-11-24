Novel Coronavirus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 248 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Nov. 24. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.

Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 180,610

145,686 assumed recoveries statewide*

Total active cases statewide: 33,260

Total statewide deaths: 1,664

Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,803

Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,534*

*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.

Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21

Active Pittsburg County cases: 248 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, zero at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 11/24; two at long-term care facilities as of 11/13)

Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange

This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.

Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.

VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE

VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE

Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 180,610 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

Four in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-39 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Jackson County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Washington County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,664 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Cases180,610
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date1,830,999
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date2,023,392
**Currently Hospitalized1,566
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations11,445
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours0
Total Cumulative Deaths1,664

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-11-24 at 7:00 a.m.

