The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 243 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County Feb. 10. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 407,724
380,167 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 23,657
Total statewide deaths: 3,900
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,288
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,013*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 32
Active Pittsburg County cases: 243 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 10 at long-term care facilities as of 1/28)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
Vaccine POD Closures: Due to inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine PODs are closed or have adjusted hours. Check our website for Inclement Weather Updates.
As of this advisory, there are 407,724 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,920 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 30 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Haskell County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Eight in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,900 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 407,724
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,919,356
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,302,040
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 856
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 74
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 22,930
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,900
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-02-10 at 7:00 a.m.
