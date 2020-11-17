James Carroll Crimmins, 85, of McAlester, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in McAlester. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2020 at Memory Gardens Mem…