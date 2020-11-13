The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 225 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Nov. 13. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 147,358
121,774 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 24,091
Total statewide deaths: 1,493
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,534
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,288*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 225 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, zero at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 11/13; two at long-term care facilities as of 11/5)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 147,358 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 12 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, and one female 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 1,493 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 147,358 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,643,665 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,803,710 **Currently Hospitalized 1,279 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 10,106 Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0 Total Cumulative Deaths 1,493
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-11-13 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.