The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 223 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Sept. 22 with the majority continuing to be attributed to an outbreak at a local prison. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 79,072
66,031 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 12,019
Total statewide deaths: 962
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 895
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 653*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 19
Active Pittsburg County cases: 223 (133 at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center as of 9/22; seven at long-term care facilities as of Sept. 21)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 79,072 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 14 additional deaths identified to report. Three deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 962 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases
79,072
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,022,767
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,114,878
**Currently Hospitalized 628
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,996
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths
962
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-09-22 at 7:00 a.m.
