The Oklahoma State Department of Health 219 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Sept. 15. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.

Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 71,314

59,993 assumed recoveries statewide*

Total active cases statewide: 10,409

Total statewide deaths: 912

Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 837

Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 599*

*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.

Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 19

Active Pittsburg County cases: 219

Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange

This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.

Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.

VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE

VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE

Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report

