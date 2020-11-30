The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 210 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Nov. 30. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
163,727 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 32,275
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,917
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,686*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 210 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, zero at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 11/30; seven at long-term care facilities as of 11/19)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 197,745 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 7 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,743 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 197,745
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 11/25/20) 1,873,468
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 11/25/20) 2,071,937
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,258
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,743
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-11-30 at 7:00 a.m.
