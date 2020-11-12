The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 210 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Nov. 12. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 144,691
120,426 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 22,784
Total statewide deaths: 1,481
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,501
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,270*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 210
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 144,691 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Pontotoc County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Roger Mills County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,481 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 144,691
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (as of 11/10/20) 1,605,803
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (as of 11/10/20) 1,759,745
**Currently Hospitalized (as of 11/10/20) 1,248
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 10,030
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,481
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-11-12 at 7:00 a.m.
