The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 83 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and 21 newly reported deaths April 7 in the state's now weekly county update. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
OSDH's reasoning for the high number of newly reported number of deaths can be found by clicking here.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 440,023
423,402 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 9,952
Total OSDH statewide deaths: 6,669 CDC/NCHS: 7,994
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,590
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,439*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 68
Active Pittsburg County cases: 83 (1 inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 4/7/21; 8 at long-term care facilities as of 3/27)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
Guidelines for the low risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 10 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 57 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 10 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
Today we are adding approximately 1,300 previously unreported cases and 1,716 unreported deaths to the dashboard. As a result, cases for today will appear artificially high. Learn more: https://go.usa.gov/xHYYM.
As of this advisory, there are 441,906 cases (+1,764) of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
506 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported, including the previous unreported cases.
306 is today's 7-day rolling average without the previous unreported cases.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,994
OSDH Case investigated 1,716 additional deaths ranging from April 2020 through the end of March 2021.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 441,906
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,410,576
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,821,267
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 207
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 6
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,994
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-03-31 at 7:00 a.m.
