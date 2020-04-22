As of this advisory, there are 2,894 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths; two occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 5-April 20.
One in Caddo County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cotton County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 170 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,894
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 43,019
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 46,122
**Currently Hospitalized
298
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 608
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 170
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-21 at 7:00 a.m.
